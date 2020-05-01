Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +22%
499
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +106%
4833
2346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9470
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +12%
1195
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +87%
8067
4317
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|323 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7 10700
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i7 10700
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Intel Core i7 10700
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7 10700
- Intel Core i9 10900 or Intel Core i7 10700
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i3 10100 or Intel Core i5 9400F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 10400 or Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i7 9700K or Intel Core i5 9400F