We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9600KF and 10700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600KF – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +85%
4902
Core i5 9600KF
2653
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +61%
17670
Core i5 9600KF
11009
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +33%
8171
Core i5 9600KF
6148

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700 and i5 9600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 7, 2019
Launch price 323 USD 269 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-10700 i5-9600KF
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700 official page Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9600KF or i7 10700?
