Intel Core i7 10700F vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +31%
494
378
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +77%
4865
2752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +30%
1295
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +51%
8359
5550
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|298 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10700F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 10700F vs Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i7 10700F vs Ryzen 7 3700X
- Core i7 10700F vs Ryzen 7 3800X
- Core i7 10700F vs Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Core i7 10700F vs Core i7 10700KF
- Ryzen 5 2600 vs Ryzen 5 3600
- Ryzen 5 2600 vs Ryzen 5 3500U
- Ryzen 5 2600 vs Ryzen 5 3600X
- Ryzen 5 2600 vs Ryzen 3 3300X
- Ryzen 5 2600 vs Ryzen 5 3400G