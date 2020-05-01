Intel Core i7 10700F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +3%
494
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +36%
4865
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +1%
1295
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +13%
8359
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|298 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10700F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 3700X vs Core i7 10700F
- Ryzen 7 3800X vs Core i7 10700F
- Ryzen 7 3800XT vs Core i7 10700F
- Core i7 10700KF vs Core i7 10700F
- Core i7 10700T vs Core i7 10700F
- Core i7 1065G7 vs Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i7 10700K vs Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i3 10100 vs Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i5 10600 vs Ryzen 5 3600
- Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Ryzen 5 3600