We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 10700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 1268 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F
1261
Ryzen 5 5600G +19%
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +10%
12359
Ryzen 5 5600G
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F
17114
Ryzen 5 5600G +17%
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F
1270
Ryzen 5 5600G +20%
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Cezanne
Model number i7-10700F -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700F
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

