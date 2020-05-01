Intel Core i7 10700F vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F (desktop) against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 10700F – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +6%
494
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +27%
4833
3793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2624
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19159
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +11%
1280
1152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +18%
8139
6876
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|298 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10700F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 10700F vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 10700F vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i7 10700F vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Intel Core i7 10700F vs Intel Core i7 10700KF
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i7 10850H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i5 10300H