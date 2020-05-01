Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700F or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700F vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel Core i7 10700F
Intel Core i7 10700F
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 10700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Newer - released 5 months later
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F
4856
Ryzen 9 5950X +113%
10354
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F
1295
Ryzen 9 5950X +23%
1598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F
8349
Ryzen 9 5950X +63%
13649

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700F and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price 298 USD 799 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-10700F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 16 32
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700F official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10700F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i7 10700F vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
3. Intel Core i7 10700F vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
4. Intel Core i7 10700F vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
5. Intel Core i7 10700F vs Intel Core i7 10700KF
6. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Intel Core i9 10900K
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
8. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Intel Core i9 10900X
9. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Intel Core i9 10920X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i7 10700F?
EnglishРусский