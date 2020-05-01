Intel Core i7 10700F vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Ryzen 9 5950X +32%
653
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4856
Ryzen 9 5950X +113%
10354
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3731
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
45899
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1295
Ryzen 9 5950X +23%
1598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8349
Ryzen 9 5950X +63%
13649
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|298 USD
|799 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10700F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
