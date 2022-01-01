Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700F or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 10700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Around 363.8 GB/s (794%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 10700F – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1785 vs 1217 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F
1250
M1 Max +22%
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F
12188
M1 Max +1%
12295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F
2911
M1 Max +32%
3846
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F
16858
M1 Max +33%
22368
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F
1206
M1 Max +47%
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F
8023
M1 Max +57%
12570
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700F and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 1, 2020 May 7, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Comet Lake -
Model number i7-10700F -
Socket LGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 29x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 4096
TMUs - 256
ROPs - 128
TGP - 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700F
n/a
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700F official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i7 10700F?
