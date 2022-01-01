Intel Core i7 10700F vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
88
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Around 363.8 GB/s (794%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 10700F – 30 vs 65 Watt
- 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1785 vs 1217 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1250
M1 Max +22%
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12188
M1 Max +1%
12295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2911
M1 Max +32%
3846
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16858
M1 Max +33%
22368
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1206
M1 Max +47%
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8023
M1 Max +57%
12570
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|-
|Model number
|i7-10700F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|29x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|4096
|TMUs
|-
|256
|ROPs
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1