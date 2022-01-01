Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700F or Core i3 12100F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700F vs i3 12100F

Intel Core i7 10700F
VS
Intel Core i3 12100F
Intel Core i7 10700F
Intel Core i3 12100F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100F and 10700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 1268 points
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 10700F – 58 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +46%
12359
Core i3 12100F
8449
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +17%
17114
Core i3 12100F
14614
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700F and i3 12100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-10700F i3-12100F
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700F official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

