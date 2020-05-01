Intel Core i7 10700F vs i5 10300H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 10700F – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +11%
494
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +129%
4833
2113
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2656
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +12%
1280
1142
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +101%
8139
4054
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|298 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
