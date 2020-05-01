Intel Core i7 10700F vs i5 1035G1
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 33% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 10700F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +16%
494
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +254%
4833
1365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +10%
1280
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +127%
8139
3592
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|298 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700F
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700F and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 10700F and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 10700F and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i7 10700F and AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Intel Core i7 10700F and Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and Intel Core i7 1165G7