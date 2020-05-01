Intel Core i7 10700F vs i5 10500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F with 8-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +7%
494
462
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +44%
4833
3349
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2746
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +16%
1280
1103
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +38%
8139
5901
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|298 USD
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700F
|i5-10500
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10750H or Intel Core i7 10700F
- Intel Core i7 10700K or Intel Core i7 10700F
- Intel Core i7 10700 or Intel Core i7 10700F
- Intel Core i9 10900F or Intel Core i7 10700F
- Intel Core i5 10400F or Intel Core i7 10700F
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i5 10500
- Intel Core i5 10600K or Intel Core i5 10500
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i5 10500
- Intel Core i7 10700 or Intel Core i5 10500
- Intel Core i5 10500T or Intel Core i5 10500