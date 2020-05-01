Intel Core i7 10700F vs i5 10500T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Consumes up to 45% less energy than the Core i7 10700F – 36 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +24%
494
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +70%
4865
2859
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2419
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10835
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +35%
1295
957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +77%
8359
4732
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|298 USD
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700F
|i5-10500T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|36 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1