Intel Core i7 10700F vs i5 11400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1248 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4902
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2978
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17117
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1272
Core i5 11400 +33%
1694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7785
Core i5 11400 +13%
8788
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 17, 2021
|Launch price
|298 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700F
|i5-11400
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
