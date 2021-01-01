Intel Core i7 10700F vs i5 11600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1280 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1238
Core i5 11600K +24%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +10%
12181
11112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2899
Core i5 11600K +17%
3380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16775
Core i5 11600K +18%
19851
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
Core i5 11600K +32%
1668
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8002
7995
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 30, 2021
|Launch price
|298 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700F
|i5-11600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Iris Xe Graphics 32
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
