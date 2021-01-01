Intel Core i7 10700F vs i5 11600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1765 vs 1248 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
504
Core i5 11600KF +20%
607
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +13%
4902
4333
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2978
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17117
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1272
Core i5 11600KF +41%
1789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7785
Core i5 11600KF +12%
8711
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|298 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700F
|i5-11600KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
