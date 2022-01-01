Intel Core i7 10700F vs i5 12400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1684 vs 1268 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1261
Core i5 12400F +36%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +3%
12359
12048
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2934
Core i5 12400F +22%
3574
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17114
Core i5 12400F +15%
19702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1270
Core i5 12400F +33%
1686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8043
Core i5 12400F +3%
8311
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-10700F
|i5-12400F
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
3 (33.3%)
6 (66.7%)
Total votes: 9