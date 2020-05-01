Intel Core i7 10700F vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +19%
494
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +103%
4865
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +21%
1295
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +87%
8359
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|298 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700F
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 10700F or Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i7 10700F or Ryzen 7 3700X
- Core i7 10700F or Ryzen 7 3800X
- Core i7 10700F or Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Core i7 10700F or Core i7 10700KF
- Core i5 9400F or Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i5 9400F or Ryzen 7 3700X
- Core i5 9400F or Core i5 10600
- Core i5 9400F or Ryzen 5 3600X
- Core i5 9400F or Core i7 1165G7