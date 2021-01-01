Intel Core i7 10700F vs i5 9600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +3%
504
490
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +85%
4902
2653
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +6%
2978
2798
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +58%
17117
10862
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +7%
1272
1192
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +43%
7785
5453
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|298 USD
|263 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700F
|i5-9600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1