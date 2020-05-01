Intel Core i7 10700F vs i7 10510U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 10700F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +11%
494
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +223%
4865
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7103
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +72%
1295
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +192%
8359
2858
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|298 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700F
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
