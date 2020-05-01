Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700F or Core i7 1065G7: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1065G7 and 10700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 10700F – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +210%
4865
Core i7 1065G7
1570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +105%
8359
Core i7 1065G7
4074

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700F and i7 1065G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 August 1, 2019
Launch price 298 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Ice Lake
Model number i7-10700F i7-1065G7
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU No Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier - 13x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700F official page Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1065G7 or i7 10700F?
