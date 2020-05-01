Intel Core i7 10700F vs i7 1065G7
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700F (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 10700F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +9%
494
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +210%
4865
1570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2553
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9157
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700F +8%
1295
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700F +105%
8359
4074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|298 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700F
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|-
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10750H and i7 10700F
- Intel Core i7 10700K and i7 10700F
- Intel Core i7 10700 and i7 10700F
- Intel Core i9 10900F and i7 10700F
- Intel Core i5 10400F and i7 10700F
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 10300H and i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 10210U and i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Intel Core i7 1065G7