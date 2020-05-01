Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or Ryzen 3 3100: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +112%
4874
Ryzen 3 3100
2303
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +27%
3041
Ryzen 3 3100
2399
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +68%
19343
Ryzen 3 3100
11537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +12%
1255
Ryzen 3 3100
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +86%
8791
Ryzen 3 3100
4730

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 April 21, 2020
Launch price 389 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-10700K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i7 10700K?
