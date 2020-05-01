Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +32%
522
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +238%
4923
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +38%
3120
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +175%
19955
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +39%
1295
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +211%
9107
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|389 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs i7 10875H
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs i9 10850K
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Intel Core i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Intel Core i3 1005G1