Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

Intel Core i7 10700K
Intel Core i7 10700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600G and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1314 vs 1167 points
  • Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +46%
4876
Ryzen 5 4600G
3346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +15%
3057
Ryzen 5 4600G
2658
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +14%
19391
Ryzen 5 4600G
16952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +14%
1310
Ryzen 5 4600G
1154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +42%
8781
Ryzen 5 4600G
6175

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 21, 2020
Launch price 389 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-10700K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600G or Intel Core i7 10700K?
