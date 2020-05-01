Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +14%
529
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +96%
4967
2538
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +21%
3130
2595
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +69%
19662
11632
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +6%
1280
1206
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +66%
8946
5403
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|389 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
