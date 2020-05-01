Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or Ryzen 5 2600X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i7 10700K
Intel Core i7 10700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600X and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Newer - released 2 years later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 95 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +61%
4923
Ryzen 5 2600X
3063
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +29%
3120
Ryzen 5 2600X
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +40%
19955
Ryzen 5 2600X
14215
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +22%
1295
Ryzen 5 2600X
1065
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +56%
9107
Ryzen 5 2600X
5843

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 April 19, 2018
Launch price 389 USD 229 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i7-10700K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 125 W 95 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7 10700K?
EnglishРусский