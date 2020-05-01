Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +25%
522
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +149%
4923
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +30%
3120
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +111%
19955
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +31%
1295
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +132%
9107
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|389 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1