Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 15 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +44%
522
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +229%
4923
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +54%
3120
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +177%
19955
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +110%
1295
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +234%
9107
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|389 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
