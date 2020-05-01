Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 95 vs 125 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +5%
522
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +25%
4923
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +17%
3120
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +8%
19955
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +1%
1295
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +30%
9107
7029
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|389 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
2 (16.7%)
10 (83.3%)
Total votes: 12
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K vs Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i5 10600K vs Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i9 9900K vs Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X vs Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 10500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X