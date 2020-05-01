Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

Intel Core i7 10700K
Intel Core i7 10700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +45%
4923
Ryzen 5 4600H
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +24%
3120
Ryzen 5 4600H
2507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +31%
19955
Ryzen 5 4600H
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +19%
1295
Ryzen 5 4600H
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +106%
9107
Ryzen 5 4600H
4431

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 6, 2020
Launch price 389 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-10700K -
Socket BGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i7 10700K?
EnglishРусский