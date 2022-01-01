Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1381 vs 1108 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 25 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 8-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +12%
1306
Ryzen 5 5500U
1170
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +79%
12662
Ryzen 5 5500U
7086
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +26%
3070
Ryzen 5 5500U
2443
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +45%
19059
Ryzen 5 5500U
13110
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +25%
1373
Ryzen 5 5500U
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +75%
8649
Ryzen 5 5500U
4933
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-S Lucienne
Model number i7-10700K -
Socket LGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i7 10700K?
