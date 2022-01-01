Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1381 vs 1108 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 25 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 8-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +12%
1306
1170
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +79%
12662
7086
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +26%
3070
2443
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +45%
19059
13110
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +25%
1373
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +75%
8649
4933
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-S
|Lucienne
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
