Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1310 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
520
Ryzen 5 5600G +12%
584
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +8%
4936
4576
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3123
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Ryzen 5 5600G +15%
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +13%
8512
7517
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|389 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
