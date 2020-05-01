Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 3 years and 2 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 6.06 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +28%
512
400
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +33%
4874
3651
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +40%
3041
2174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +20%
19343
16077
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +31%
1255
960
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +47%
8791
5978
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 2, 2017
|Launch price
|389 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 1800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
