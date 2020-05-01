Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or Ryzen 7 3750H: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3750H and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 35 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +176%
4874
Ryzen 7 3750H
1765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +43%
3041
Ryzen 7 3750H
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +132%
19343
Ryzen 7 3750H
8330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +158%
8791
Ryzen 7 3750H
3406

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 6, 2019
Launch price 389 USD 1100 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i7-10700K -
Socket BGA-1200 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 125 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i7 10700K?
