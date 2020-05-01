Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 35 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +48%
512
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +176%
4874
1765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +43%
3041
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +132%
19343
8330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +51%
1255
829
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +158%
8791
3406
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|389 USD
|1100 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
