Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 35 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +6%
522
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +17%
4923
4209
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +18%
3120
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +5%
19955
19030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +8%
1295
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +17%
9107
7779
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Launch price
|389 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
