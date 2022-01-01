Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or Ryzen 7 5700X: what's better?

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700X and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K
1313
Ryzen 7 5700X +16%
1529
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K
12747
Ryzen 7 5700X +12%
14280
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-S Zen 3
Model number i7-10700K Vermeer
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

