Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H VS Intel Core i7 10700K AMD Ryzen 7 5800H We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5800H and 10700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K Unlocked multiplier

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 54 vs 125 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Newer - released 9-months later

Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1432 vs 1292 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake-S Cezanne Model number i7-10700K - Socket LGA-1200 FP6 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 38x 32x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 125 W 35-54 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 192 512 TMUs 24 32 ROPs 3 8 Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 10700K 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5800H n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16