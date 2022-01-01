Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i7 10700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Intel Core i7 10700K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 54 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1432 vs 1292 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +4%
12747
Ryzen 7 5800H
12257
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K
19498
Ryzen 7 5800H +10%
21537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K
1294
Ryzen 7 5800H +11%
1434
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +20%
8739
Ryzen 7 5800H
7309
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i7-10700K -
Socket LGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i7 10700K?
