Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

Intel Core i7 10700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
Intel Core i7 10700K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800HS and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 35 vs 125 Watt
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 22.5 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 389 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-S Zen 3
Model number i7-10700K -
Socket BGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS or Intel Core i7 10700K?
