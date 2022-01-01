Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Intel Core i7 10700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Intel Core i7 10700K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has 80 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1292 points
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K
12747
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +17%
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K
19498
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +18%
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i7-10700K -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Intel Core i7 10700K?
