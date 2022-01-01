Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D VS Intel Core i7 10700K AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 10700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K Unlocked multiplier

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

More than 10° C higher critical temperature

13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later

Has 80 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1292 points

Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 105 vs 125 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 1, 2020 March 15, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake-S Vermeer Model number i7-10700K - Socket LGA-1200 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 38x 34x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 96MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 125 W 105 W Max. temperature 100°C 90°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 - GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz - Shading Units 192 - TMUs 24 - ROPs 3 - Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 10700K 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5800X3D n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s - ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 24