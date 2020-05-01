Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +1%
4874
4836
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +11%
3041
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19343
20959
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +3%
1255
1220
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +8%
8791
8159
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|389 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
