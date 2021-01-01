Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
80
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1310 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
520
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4936
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3123
Ryzen 9 5900 +15%
3585
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19885
Ryzen 9 5900 +93%
38476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Ryzen 9 5900 +24%
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8512
Ryzen 9 5900 +28%
10900
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|389 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
