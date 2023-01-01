Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Intel Core i7 10700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
Intel Core i7 10700K
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 10700K
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has 49152 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Around 27.6 GB/s (60%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2253 vs 1381 points
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K
1310
Ryzen 9 7950X +54%
2014
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K
12790
Ryzen 9 7950X +188%
36823
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K
3073
Ryzen 9 7950X +41%
4340
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K
19231
Ryzen 9 7950X +233%
64062
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K
1383
Ryzen 9 7950X +64%
2267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K
8777
Ryzen 9 7950X +179%
24484
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 August 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i7-10700K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 16
P-Threads 16 32
Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 5.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 16
Total Threads 16 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 45x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1200 AM5
TDP 125 W 170 W
Max. Boost TDP - 230 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 192 128
TMUs 24 8
ROPs 3 4
Execution Units 24 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 73.4 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i7 10700K?
