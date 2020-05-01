Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or Ryzen Threadripper 1920X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X

Intel Core i7 10700K
Intel Core i7 10700K
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1920X and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X – 125 vs 180 Watt
  • More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
  • 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 33.67 GB/s (74%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 August 10, 2017
Launch price 389 USD 799 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen
Model number i7-10700K -
Socket BGA-1200 sTR4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 9.6 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 180 W
Max. temperature 95°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 60

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X or Intel Core i7 10700K?
EnglishРусский