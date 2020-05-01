Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X – 125 vs 280 Watt
- Newer - released 5 months later
- More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
- Has 112 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 24 physical cores more
- Around 49.57 GB/s (108%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4923
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X +261%
17759
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +15%
3120
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19955
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X +223%
64450
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9107
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X +186%
26031
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|389 USD
|1999 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|32
|Threads
|16
|64
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|23.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|64
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K or Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i5 10600K or Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i9 9900K or Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X