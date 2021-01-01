Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700K vs Apple M1

Intel Core i7 10700K
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i7 10700K
Apple M1

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 59% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 14 vs 125 Watt
  • More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Around 22.45 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1310 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K
1297
Apple M1 +15%
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +65%
12664
Apple M1
7673
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K
3056
Apple M1 +22%
3741
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +29%
19263
Apple M1
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K
1303
Apple M1 +33%
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +17%
8795
Apple M1
7508

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 1, 2020 November 20, 2020
Launch price 389 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-S Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-10700K -
Socket BGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 38x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 192 1024
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 128
TGP 15 W 10 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 5120x2880 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Apple M1 +584%
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 10700K?
