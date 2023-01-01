Intel Core i7 10700K vs Apple M2 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
59
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Around 363.8 GB/s (794%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1381 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1303
M2 Max +28%
1665
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12563
M2 Max +21%
15212
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3045
M2 Max +36%
4136
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19050
M2 Max +38%
26295
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1375
M2 Max +45%
1999
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8655
M2 Max +73%
14950
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|38x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|67 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|125 W
|30 W
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|4864
|TMUs
|24
|304
|ROPs
|3
|152
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|70 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- DDR4-2933
|- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|96 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
