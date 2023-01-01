Intel Core i7 10700K vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Around 159 GB/s (347%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1381 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1310
M2 Pro +28%
1676
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12790
M2 Pro +18%
15056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3073
M2 Pro +35%
4161
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19231
M2 Pro +38%
26491
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1383
M2 Pro +46%
2013
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8777
M2 Pro +72%
15059
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|38x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|2432
|TMUs
|24
|152
|ROPs
|3
|76
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
