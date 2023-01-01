Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or M2 Pro: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
  • Around 159 GB/s (347%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1381 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K
1310
M2 Pro +28%
1676
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K
12790
M2 Pro +18%
15056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K
3073
M2 Pro +35%
4161
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K
19231
M2 Pro +38%
26491
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K
1383
M2 Pro +46%
2013
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K
8777
M2 Pro +72%
15059
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 1, 2020 January 17, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Comet Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-10700K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 12
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 38x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
TDP 125 W 30 W
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 192 2432
TMUs 24 152
ROPs 3 76
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 35 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700K
0.38 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i7 10700K?
