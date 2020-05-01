Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or Core i3 10100: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +114%
4874
Core i3 10100
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +16%
3041
Core i3 10100
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +119%
19343
Core i3 10100
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +14%
1255
Core i3 10100
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +111%
8791
Core i3 10100
4172

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 389 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-10700K i3-10100
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100 or i7 10700K?
