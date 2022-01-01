Intel Core i7 10700K vs i3 12100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 58 vs 125 Watt
- Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1613 vs 1381 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1306
Core i3 12100F +24%
1615
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +51%
12662
8381
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3070
Core i3 12100F +14%
3500
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +33%
19059
14315
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1373
Core i3 12100F +17%
1600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +38%
8649
6252
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|i3-12100F
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
