We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8100 and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +240%
4874
Core i3 8100
1434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700K +37%
3041
Core i3 8100
2227
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +216%
19343
Core i3 8100
6126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K +170%
8791
Core i3 8100
3254

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and i3 8100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 October 5, 2017
Launch price 389 USD 117 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-10700K i3-8100
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 4
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page Intel Core i3 8100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8100 or i7 10700K?
